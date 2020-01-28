Carmen joined the Arkansas Storm Team in January 2020.

She’s on the air weekday mornings on Fox 16 Good Day from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and on our sister station, KARK 4 Today, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Carmen was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. She graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. in Earth Science and B.A. in Journalism. Carmen also has her CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) from the American Meteorological Society.

She geeks out on science and breaking down weather phenomena. Her love for the outdoors further fuels her passion for the weather and our atmosphere.

Carmen’s career began in Columbus, Georgia where she was a weekend meteorologist and science/environmental multimedia journalist. She then took a chief meteorologist position in Eugene, Oregon. She is happy to be back south, tracking active Arkansas weather!

Carmen spends most of her free time hiking with her German Shepherd/Husky mix, Memphis. She loves animals, adventure and spicy food! Send any weather questions to Carmen at crose@fox16.com or follow her on Facebook: Meteorologist Carmen Rose, Twitter: CarmenRoseWx and Instagram: CarmenRoseWeather