Hayden Nix joined the Arkansas Storm Team in Feb. 2017 as weekend meteorologist.

He returned home to the Natural State via KTXS-TV in Abilene, Texas where he was the morning meteorologist.

After graduating from Rison High School, he attended Mississippi State University, obtaining a degree in meteorology.

Hayden’s fascination with weather began at an early age. Starting his career in West Texas, he’s been able to gain experience forecasting everything from winter conditions to severe weather.

“I love the weather. It is my passion, and I also love to serve people,” he says. “That is why this job means so much and excites me because I get to do both at the same time.”

Hayden has also earned the prestigious broadcast meteorologist seal of approval from the National Weather Association.