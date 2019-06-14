Mitch McCoy is an award-winning journalist serving as a Breaking News Anchor and Investigative Reporter. He fights to expose wrongdoing and hold the powerful accountable.

He first joined our team in 2015 as a General Assignment Reporter. He was eventually assigned to cover the Little Rock Police Department and other crime-related issues across the state. Mitch’s reporting has led him across the country. He’s covered countless tornadoes, multiple hurricanes and Arkansas’ mass executions.

In 2016, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America Chapter awarded Mitch and others for their severe weather coverage during a tornado outbreak.

He stepped away from the newsroom in 2019 and worked in media relations for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. While his time in law enforcement was brief, it strengthened his reporting and investigative skills.

Mitch rejoined the team about a year later and has been on a streak of giving victims a voice, holding the powerful accountable and sharing stories of people who are in need of help. During a 2021 investigation, Mitch uncovered how an Arkansas judge was denying defendants the public defender. Mitch was asked to testify before state lawmakers to provide insight into the issue. The judge was later reprimanded by the State Supreme Court. Mitch’s reporting was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting.