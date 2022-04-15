Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
69°
Little Rock
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Politics
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Black History Month
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Newsletters & Alerts
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
ASP investigating deadly weekend shooting in Stamps
LRPD investigating Shackleford shooting, 2 injured
Gallery
Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick returning for 5th …
Hip hop pioneer dies of COVID at 55
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
At Boston Marathon, Ukrainian runners show national …
Top Stories
Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three …
Top Stories
Polanco HR, 4 RBIs; Twins beat Red Sox 8-3 on Patriots’ …
For some, Game 2s in NBA playoffs provide bounce-back …
Kraken add Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore as minority …
AP source: Browns, CB Ward agree on $100M contract …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
More Automotive
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
This is the average price of a used car in each state