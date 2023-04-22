(iSeeCars) — Because families come in all sizes, the best family cars can span all vehicle types. Whether you want a minivan for functionality and easy accessibility, a versatile three-row SUV for added passenger space and off-road capability, or even a spacious and practical sedan; there is a family-friendly vehicle to suit your needs. But with so many vehicles to choose from, which ones are best equipped to handle your most precious cargo?

To help narrow your choices, iSeeCars determined the Best Family Cars across multiple categories. These cars achieved a score of 8.0 or above (out of 10) on iSeeCars quality analysis, which takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings over the last five years from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). These family vehicles also all have above-average or close to average cargo space and fuel economy ratings for their respective segments.

Best Family Cars by Vehicle Category

Here are the best family cars from smallest to largest.

Best Family Cars by Vehicle Category Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Best Midsize Car Honda Accord 9.0 Best Large Car Toyota Avalon 8.9 Best Hybrid Car Toyota Prius 9.1 Best Electric Car Tesla Model 3 8.9 Best Minivan Toyota Sienna 9.1

Best Family Cars: Midsize Cars

Midsize cars are ideal for families that want a practical and efficient car but do not require an SUV or minivan. Here are the Best Midsize Family Cars:

Best Family Cars: Midsize Cars – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Combined MPG Cargo Volume (Cubic Feet) 1 Honda Accord 8.7 26-33 16.7 2 Toyota Camry 8.7 25-32 15.1 3 Subaru Legacy 8.6 27-30 15.1 4 Kia Optima 8.4 24-31 15.9 5 Nissan Altima 8.3 32-32 15.4 Midsize Car Averages 26.2 15.6

1. Honda Accord

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 9.0

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $31,435

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,671

The best family car in the midsize sedan category is the Honda Accord. The Accord is fun-to-drive and its spacious cabin provides more passenger room than most of its competitors. The Accord also has an upscale interior that has the feel of a luxury car. The Accord’s base engine gets 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, which is above-average for its class. It comes with a suite of standard safety features, including forward automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with road sign recognition, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, driver drowsiness monitoring, and automatic high-beam headlights.

2. Toyota Camry

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 7.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $30,406

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $27,295

The Toyota Camry midsize sedan ranks second in the segment. The Camry offers a comfortable ride and comes with plenty of legroom and headroom. The Camry’s base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 202 horsepower, with a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 offered on higher trims. It also comes with a suite of safety features including lane trace assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition, and adaptive cruise control.

3. Subaru Legacy

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $32,018

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,242

The Subaru Legacy ranks third. The Legacy provides ample passenger room and a spacious trunk. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and a suite of active safety features, including adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, and a rear-seat reminder.

4. Kia Optima / Kia K5

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.7

Retained Value Score: 7.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $23,173

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $22,558

The Kia Optima, which was replaced by the Kia K5 beginning in the 2021 model year, ranks fourth. The Optima features a 15.9-cubic-foot trunk, which is more spacious than most cars in the midsize car class. The Optima has two complete sets of LATCH connectors for car seats in the rear outer seats and a tether anchor for the rear middle seat. The Optima also comes standard with a suite of safety features including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane change assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and automatic high beam headlights.

5. Nissan Altima

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.3

Retained Value Score: 6.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $28,965

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,707

The Nissan Altima ranks fifth. The Altima has a spacious trunk and two roomy rows of seats. It’s also among the most fuel-efficient vehicles in the class. The Altima comes standard with forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, driver drowsiness monitoring, and automatic high-beam headlights.

For more midsize cars to consider, check out the iSeeCars ranking of Best Midsize Cars.

Best Family Cars: Large Cars

Large cars provide even more passenger and cargo space than their midsize counterparts. Here are the Best Large Family Cars:

Best Family Cars: Large Cars – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Combined MPG Cargo Volume (Cubic Feet) 1 Toyota Avalon 8.9 25-26 16.0 2 Dodge Charger 8.8 25-32 16.5 3 Nissan Maxima 8.3 24 14.3 Large Car Averages 21.6 16.5

1. Toyota Avalon

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 9.8

Retained Value Score: 6.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $42,832

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $37,791

The Toyota Avalon is the best family car in the large sedan category. Sadly, the Avalon was discontinued after the 2022 model year, but it will still be widely available in the used car marketplace. The Avalon has ample passenger and cargo space, and has an interior that feels like a luxury car. It comes with a suite of standard safety features such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward automatic emergency braking, road sign recognition, and LED automatic high-beam headlights to name a few.

2. Dodge Charger

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $39,931

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,070

The Dodge Charger is a versatile and spacious large sedan with many powerful engine choices, ranging from a standard V6 to a potent supercharged V8. It is the perfect choice for drivers wanting the utility of a roomy family sedan with a little bit of extra muscle. The Charger lacks standard safety features beyond rear parking sensors, but a full suite of features are available.

3. Nissan Maxima

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 6.3

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $41,377

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $30,049

The Nissan Maxima has a powerful 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine to appeal to drivers who want a powerful sedan with the characteristics of a sports car. It comes standard with a touch screen infotainment system, AppleCarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Maxima’s standard safety features include automatic high-beam headlights, rear cross traffic alert, pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition, and rear door alert.

For more large cars to consider, check out the iSeeCars ranking of Best Large Cars.

Best Family Cars: Hybrid Cars

For divers who want a car that offers better fuel efficiency than a standard sedan, here are the Best Hybrid Family Cars:

Best Family Cars: Hybrid Cars – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Combined MPG Cargo Volume (Cubic Feet) 1 Toyota Prius 9.1 49-52 27.4 2 Toyota Camry Hybrid 8.9 46-52 15.1 3 Honda Accord Hybrid 8.4 43-47 16.7 4 Toyota Avalon Hybrid 8.4 43-44 16.09 5 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 8.3 47-52 16 Hybrid Car Averages 47.1 18.3

1. Toyota Prius

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.1

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $29,481

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,233

The Toyota Prius earns the title of the best hybrid family car. The roomy hatchback offers class-leading fuel economy and plenty of passenger and cargo room. The Prius also provides a suite of standard safety features including a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, and a pre-collision system.

2. Toyota Camry Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $32,477

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $30,162

The Toyota Camry Hybrid ranks second. The Camry Hybrid is the hybrid version of the best-selling Camry sedan and offers the same infotainment and advanced safety features. The Toyota Camry Hybrid returns 52 mpg combined, compared to 32 mpg combined of its non-hybrid counterpart.

3. Honda Accord Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.4

Retained Value Score: 7.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $34,488

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,902

The Honda Accord Hybrid, which is the hybrid variant of the popular midsize sedan, ranks third. Like its gasoline counterpart, the Honda Accord Hybrid is praised for its reliability, ride quality, and list of standard infotainment and safety features. The Honda Accord Hybrid also offers added efficiency with 52 combined mpg compared to the 33 combined mpg of its non-hybrid version.

4. Toyota Avalon Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.8

Retained Value Score: 7.3

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $43,102

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,287

The Toyota Avalon Hybrid, which is the hybrid model of the popular Avalon full size sedan, ranks fourth. The Toyota Avalon has an upscale interior that rivals a luxury vehicle and offers a comfortable ride. Standard infotainment features include a 9-inch touch screen, Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hot spot. The Avalon also has a suite of standard safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking.

5. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 7.9

Retained Value Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $31,641

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $30,445

The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid ranks fifth and is the hybrid version of the popular midsize sedan. The Sonata Hybrid returns a combined MPG of up to 52 and has a suite of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights, rear-seat reminder, and safe exit assist.

For more hybrid cars to consider, check out the iSeeCars ranking of Best Hybrid Cars.

Best Family Cars: Electric Cars

For divers who want a car that offers even better fuel efficiency than a hybrid, here are the Best Electric Family Cars:

Best Family Cars: Electric Cars – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Combined MPGe Cargo Volume (Cubic Feet) 1 Tesla Model S 8.9 110 26.3 2 Tesla Model 3 8.7 142 22.9 3 Nissan LEAF 8.1 111 23.6 Electric Car Averages 105.2 18.3

1. Tesla Model S

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 9.4

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: Not Available

Average New Car Price: $167,229

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $89,895

The Tesla Model S ranks first. The Tesla Model S was the first-of-its kind electric vehicle and it comes loaded with high-tech features while accelerating like a supercar. The Tesla Model S comes standard with a 17-inch touchscreen display, a rear-seat display, and wireless device charging. It offers 400 miles of driving range on a single charge, which leads the segment. The Model S has a suite of standard safety features, including forward and side collision warning, pedestrian detection, forward automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

2. Tesla Model 3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 7.2

Retained Value Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $57,452

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $50,572

The Tesla Model 3 ranks second. The Model 3 is a more budget-friendly version of the Tesla Model S that still boasts a long battery range and a long list of technological features. ??The Tesla Model 3 offers 23 cubic feet of cargo space, which is above-average for the electric car class, and includes the rear trunk and a small front trunk under the hood. The Model 3 comes standard with front, side, and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and lane change alert.

3. Nissan LEAF

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 7.6

Retained Value Score: 6.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $34,884

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $29,211

The Nissan LEAF ranks third. The LEAF is among the more affordable vehicles in the EV class, but it clearly lacks the range of its competitors, topping out at 226 miles on its highest trim. It comes with a suite of safety features that include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, pedestrian detection, and blind spot monitoring. Despite its small size, the compact hatchback has above-average cargo space for the class.

For more electric cars to consider, check out the iSeeCars ranking of Best Electric Cars.

Best Family Cars: Minivans

The minivan is the consummate family vehicle. Although the rise of the SUV has stolen some of its thunder, the convenience and utility of a minivan for family hauling remains unmatched.

Best Family Cars: Minivans – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Combined MPG Cargo Volume (Cubic Feet) 1 Toyota Sienna 9.1 21 39.1 2 Honda Odyssey 9.0 22 32.8 3 Chrysler Pacifica 8.0 21 32.3 Minivan Averages 21.1 31.5

1. Toyota Sienna

iSeeCars Quality Score: Coming Soon

Reliability Score: Coming Soon

Retained Value Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $49,553

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,914

The Toyota Sienna earns the top spot. Redesigned for 2021, the new Sienna features sharper interior and exterior styling to give it a more upscale appearance. Perhaps the most significant change is its standard hybrid powertrain that returns a combined 36 mpg, nearly double that of its competitors. The new hybrid four-cylinder engine replaces a V6 engine. An all-wheel drive system is also available and offers similar fuel efficiency at 35 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. The Sienna comes standard with infotainment features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and a Wi-Fi hot spot. Available features include a navigation system, wireless device charging, and a rear-seat entertainment system. You can even get an in-car intercom to easily communicate with rear passengers. The Sienna comes standard with a suite of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights, and road sign recognition. Available advanced safety features include hands-free park assist and a surround-view parking system.

2. Honda Odyssey

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.7

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $41,538

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $39,999

The Honda Odyssey has above-average cargo capacity for its class with 32.8 cubic feet of space behind the third row and 88.8 cubic feet of space behind the second-row seats when the third-row seats are folded down. If both rows of rear seats are folded down, the Odyssey has a total of 144.9 cubic feet of cargo space. The Odyssey’s base trim has room for seven, with captain chairs in the second row and a third-row bench seat. Higher trim levels seat up to eight with three seats in the second row that use Honda’s Magic Slide system, allowing you to easily slide seats into several different configurations to meet your passenger and cargo needs. It has one of the best interior designs in the segment and offers available family-friendly features including a rear-seat reminder, a camera that shows the rear passengers on the infotainment screen, and an intercom system for projecting the front seat passengers’ voice to the rear seats. The Odyssey comes standard with advanced safety features, including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist.

3. Chrysler Pacifica

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.0

Reliability Score: 6.1

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $45,434

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,103

The Chrysler Pacifica ranks third. When it comes to family-friendly considerations, it is a leader in the minivan segment. The Pacifica has a long list of standard features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a power liftgate, power sliding doors, and Stow ‘n Go seating. Available features include heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a panoramic sunroof. It also earns an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 28 on the highway for its front-wheel drive model. All-wheel drive is also available and gets 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. The Pacifica is the only minivan that is also available as a plug-in hybrid. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid earns excellent fuel economy with a combined city/highway estimate of 82 mpg. It also has an all-electric range of 32 miles.

For more minivans to consider, check out the iSeeCars ranking of Best Minivans.

Bottom Line

Finding the best family car doesn’t have to be a challenge. Because families come in different sizes and have different needs, the best family car might be a full-size hauler for some or a roomy sedan for others. Whichever vehicle type you choose, these safe, reliable, and efficient haulers are the best cars out there worthy of your most precious cargo.

For the complete list, including the best family SUVs, refer to our complete guide.

