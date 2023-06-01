The Cadillac Lyriq was a new addition to the lineup for 2023, and for its second year on the market the breakthrough mid-size electric SUV gives buyers more options and a lower starting price.

New for 2024 are Tech and Sport grades that sandwich the existing Luxury grade. The Tech grade, despite being the entry-level option, still comes well equipped with items like a 33.0-inch display integrating the instrument cluster and infotainment system, as well as wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a glass roof with a power sunshade, and 20-inch wheels all standard.

Upgrading to the Luxury grade adds a nappa leather package, front seats with cooling and massage functions, second-row heated seats, and a black-painted roof. A panoramic power-operated sunroof is available. Also available is a 19-speaker AKG Studio premium audio system.

The Sport grade builds on the Luxury by adding additional design details such as body-colored door handles, a unique front grille, and dark accents. It also has its own wheel patterns.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

Five new colors are available: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, Celestial Metallic, Nimbus Metallic, and Emerald Lake Metallic.

The 2024 Lyriq starts from $58,590, including a $1,395 destination charge, which compares to the 2023 model’s starting price of $59,990. The starting price is for a Lyriq Tech with rear-wheel drive. Add all-wheel drive and the starting price increases to $62,090.

The Lyriq’s rear-wheel-drive powertrain consists of a single motor at the rear rated at 340 hp. The all-wheel-drive setup swaps in a dual-motor system good for 500 hp.

All 2024 Lyriqs come with a 102-kwh battery, which Cadillac estimates will deliver a range of 308 miles with rear-wheel drive and 307 miles if all four wheels are driven. The battery supports charging at up to 190 kw using a DC fast charger, in which case Cadillac estimates about 77 miles can be added in 10 minutes.

