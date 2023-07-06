Organizers of the Formula 1 World Championship on Wednesday published the calendar for the 2024 season, and it boasts a record 24 races, or one more than the current season.

The calendar also stands out because the first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, is scheduled to take place on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday, in this case March 2. This will also be the case for the second race on March 9, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The shift was necessary to accommodate the start of Ramadan on March 10, the organizers, which include F1 and the FIA, said.

The organizers have also moved some races to group them together in specific regions, reducing the travel requirements for teams and all of their gear in an effort to boost the sport’s sustainability. For example, following the race in Australia will be races in Japan and then China. The Chinese Grand Prix will make its first appearance on the calendar since 2019, as the race has been called off in previous years due to restrictions related to Covid-19.

Once again there will also be five races in North America, including three in the U.S. and one each in Canada and Mexico. The U.S. races will take place in Austin, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Miami, Florida. The Las Vegas race is also scheduled to take place on a Saturday, in this case November 23.

Traditional races such as the French and German Grands Prix won’t return in 2024, although the organizers are keen to host them in future seasons.

2024 Formula 1 World Championship calendar:

March 2 – Bahrain Grand Prix

March 9 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

March 24 – Australian Grand Prix

April 7 – Japanese Grand Prix

April 21 – Chinese Grand Prix

May 5 – Miami Grand Prix

May 19 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 24 – Monaco Grand Prix

June 9 – Canadian Grand Prix

June 23 – Spanish Grand Prix

June 30 – Austrian Grand Prix

July 7 – British Grand Prix

July 21 – Hungarian Grand Prix

July 28 – Belgian Grand Prix

August 25 – Dutch Grand Prix

September 1 – Italian Grand Prix

September 15 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

September 22 – Singapore Grand Prix

October 18 – United States Grand Prix (Austin)

October 27 – Mexican Grand Prix

November 3 – Brazilian Grand Prix

November 23 – Las Vegas Grand Prix

December 1 – Qatar Grand Prix

December 8 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

