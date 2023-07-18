The 2024 Mazda CX-50 arrives with a higher price and fewer trims, Mazda disclosed Tuesday. In its second year, the compact crossover now comes with eight trims instead of 10, and a starting price of $31,675, including destination.

That’s a $2,750 increase over the 2023 Mazda CX-50 S base model, but Mazda eliminated the S base model for 2024. Instead, the new base model is the 2.5 S Select with a starting price of $31,675. That’s still a price increase of $1,350 over last year’s S Select, and reflective of the price increases on the lower and higher end of the CX-50 spectrum. The mid-grade increases are more modest. Take solace; the steep destination fee of $1,375 carries over.

It’s a relatively big increase for a relatively unchanged car. Mazda says the CX-50 has new dampers and a recalibrated electric-assist steering system, but the brand didn’t say what’s new or recalibrated. The brand’s bestselling 2023 CX-5, which is a smaller, sleeker version of the CX-50, starts at about $28,000.

Still the 2024 CX-50 costs about $5,000 less than premium compact crossovers such as the Lexus NX, Infiniti QX50, Volvo XC40, or Lincoln Corsair, but it’s about $2,000 more than the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

All CX-50 2.5 models are powered by a 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4, as it is in the smaller CX-30. It has a tow rating of 2,000 pounds. CX-50 Turbo models use a 227-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4, and can tow up to 3,500 pounds. Both models come with a 6-speed automatic transmission. To make up for the price disparity against rivals, Mazda equips every CX-50 with standard all-wheel drive, same as the 2023 Subaru Forester that starts at $28,000.

The 2024 CX-50 comes with similar standard safety features as the Forester, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. Mazda finishes it off with nicer convenience features despite its cumbersome 10.3-inch infotainment system accessible via a console dial instead of a touchscreen. Every CX-50 also has LED headlights, keyless start, four USB ports, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

At $33,025, the 2024 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred costs $1,400 more than last year. It adds heated side mirrors and windshield wipers, a power tailgate, a power driver seat, and heated front seats. There is no Preferred Plus model this year.

The 2.5 S Premium costs $1,150 more at $35,375, and it adds a panoramic sunroof, Bose sound, a satellite radio trial, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Not to be confused with the Premium, the 2.5 S Premium Plus represents the top of the line for the 2.5-liter engine, but only costs $350 more than last year’s S Premium Plus. At $38,875, it upgrades from 17-inch black wheels to 20-inch alloy wheels, power folding side mirrors, cooled front seats, a power passenger seat, leather upholstery, and a head-up display.

The 2.5 Turbo starts the bidding for the more potent turbo-4 engine at $39,375, which is $850 more than last year. It has Sport and Off-Road modes, paddle shifters, adaptive LED lighting, and the content of the 2.5 S Preferred.

For $42,175 (also an $850 increase), the 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition gets rugged with 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, hood graphics, garnishes, and exclusive available accessories.

The 2.5 Turbo Premium and Turbo Premium Plus cost $42,675 and $44,675, respectively, which are increases of $1,000. It mostly follows the content upgrades of the 2.5 S models with the same name, except the range-topping Premium Plus adds heated rear seats, navigation, and a surround-view camera system.

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 goes on sale later this year.

Related Articles