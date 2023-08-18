Mercedes-Benz late on Friday revealed a redesigned AMG GT as part of its 2023 Monterey Car Week showcase.

The second-generation sports car is called the AMG GT Coupe instead of simply the AMG GT, and it has grown slightly compared to the outgoing model, allowing Mercedes to fit 2+2 seats (the outgoing GT is a two-seater) and more luggage space.

The car is due in showrooms in the first half of 2024, as a 2024 model. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

The design is hardly a surprise as the GT Coupe is the fixed-roof counterpart to the redesigned SL-Class convertible that arrived for 2022, with unique lights and fascia designs used to help separate them. Both are based on the same AMG-developed platform, with the SL-Class essentially taking over the role previously held by the AMG GT Roadster.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

The GT Coupe will initially be offered in GT 55 and GT 63 grades, which matches the grades currently available for the SL. Both grades feature a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, which pumps out 469 hp in the GT 55 and 577 hp in the GT 63. A 9-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive complete the drivetrain package for both grades.

The car has likely been made softer with its redesign, but there’s still plenty of performance. The GT 63 needs just 3.1 seconds to reach 60 mph from rest and will keep accelerating to a governed top speed of 196 mph. The GT 55 is only slightly off that pace, with its 0-60 mph time coming in at 3.8 seconds and its top speed capped at 183 mph.

Other performance features include adjustable suspension with active roll stabilization, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and rear-wheel steering. A data logger is included for monitoring track performance, and the drive mode selector has six modes, including Sport, Sport+, and Race.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

Inside, the design is a match for the SL. This means heated and cooled power-adjustable seats, an AMG Performance steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch infotainment screen with a tilt function to improve visibility when there’s glare. A head-up display is available.

Though there are now two seats in the rear, Mercedes said these are only suitable for occupants less than five feet tall, thus ruling them out for most adults.

More grades could join the GT lineup shortly. Plug-in hybrid powertrains are thought to be planned, with the range-topper (until a Black Series arrives) likely to be a GT 63 S E Performance grade, possibly with more than 800 hp.

Mercedes may also launch highly bespoke limited-edition versions as part of its new Mythos series. Mercedes has already confirmed a unique SL speedster for the series, as well as a Maybach SL. An SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur special edition was also just unveiled in Monterey.

Related Articles