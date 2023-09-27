The Polestar 3 is now in the final stage of testing, Polestar said on Tuesday.

The final testing is taking place in the United Arab Emirates, where temperatures have reached as high as 122 degrees F (50 degrees C), according to the automaker.

The Polestar 3 made its debut last fall and was due to start deliveries this year, though it was plagued by software issues and Polestar was forced to push back the start of production to the first half of 2024. The same software issues also plagued the related Volvo EX90. Volvo currently expects the EX90 to start production in the first half of 2024.

Polestar has confirmed a starting price of $85,300 for the 3, including a $1,400 destination charge. The electric mid-size SUVs are already on display at Polestar stores including the 31 spread across North America. Examples available to test drive will only be available in 2024, though.

2024 Polestar 3

Production for North America will take place at Volvo’s plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where the Volvo S60 is currently built. Production will also be handled in China for that market.

The Polestar 3 is based on Volvo’s new SPA2 platform developed from the onset for electric vehicles but capable of supporting hybrid powertrains. It will be available at launch with a dual-motor powertrain that will deliver 489 hp as standard and 517 hp with an available Performance Pack. Owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration of 4.9 seconds as standard and 4.6 seconds with the Performance Pack. The top speed will be 130 mph for both.

The sole battery will be a 111-kwh unit that Polestar estimates will deliver 300 miles of EPA-rated range.

Polestar will also launch the 4 compact crossover next year. Additional models in the works include a 5 sedan due next year, a 6 roadster due in 2026, and a mystery model dubbed the 7 that will arrive around 2027.

