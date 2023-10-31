Getting anywhere close to 800 hp used to require some big bucks and kissing that new-car warranty goodbye.

Those days are over, at least at Ford, as the automaker has just unveiled a supercharger kit for the 2024 Mustang GT that lifts output of the car’s 5.0-liter V-8 from a stock 480 hp (486 hp with the available active exhaust option) to what Ford promises will be “at least” 800 hp. Final tuning is still being done ahead of the planned market launch in 2024. It will be available for both automatic- and manual-equipped cars.

The kit made its debut on Tuesday at the 2023 SEMA show and will be available as part of the ever-expanding Ford Performance Parts range. Ford said the kit is tested to its own OEM durability standards and will be offered with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty when installed at a dealer or ASE-certified shop. It will also be CARB compliant, the automaker said.

The kit consists of a 3.0-liter Whipple twin-screw supercharger, an air-to-water intercooler with a high-flow intercooler pump and an oversized heat exchanger, plus high-flow fuel injectors, billet high-flow fuel rails, a high-flow intake, and a 92-mm throttle body. Ford also includes a Tomahawk V2 flash tool.

Ford Performance FP800 supercharger kit

A similar kit rated at 700 hp was launched for the F-150 earlier this year.

Ford will offer the latest kit as a standalone item or together with some chassis upgrades as a separate option known as the FP800S kit. This separate kit was previewed at SEMA with the Mustang FP800S concept car and includes the supercharger kit plus a half-shaft upgrade kit and a lowered suspension. Buyers will also be able to add a Borla cat-back exhaust system and a range of carbon-fiber aerodynamic parts.

Pricing for the supercharger and FP800S kits hasn’t been announced. As a guide, a 750-hp supercharger kit for the previous-generation Mustang GT is available via Ford Performance with a starting price of $8,500.

Ford said it also has a separate kit in the works for the Mustang Dark Horse whose engine is a slightly uprated version of the 5.0-liter V-8 known as the Coyote. Details on the Dark Horse supercharger kit will be announced in the near future.

