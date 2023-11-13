Just one driver, British racer Graham Hill, has managed to attain motorsport’s elusive Triple Crown, an unofficial title signifying wins in three prestigious races: the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the Indianapolis 500.

McLaren and Mercedes-Benz can also make a somewhat lesser claim to the feat, and the former has decided to celebrate with a bespoke livery crafted by its MSO personalization division for the 750S Spider supercar.

Known as the 3-7-59 Theme—the numbers representing the racing numbers used by McLarens that took victory in the 1974 Indianapolis 500, 1984 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, and 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans—the livery takes in excess of 1,200 hours to complete and has been described by McLaren as MSO’s most complex livery to date.

More than 20 paint finishes are used, with most of the colors also representing the liveries of the original race cars that made up McLaren’s Triple Crown. The orange with the blue number three featured on the M16D that was driven to victory in the 1974 Indy 500 by Johnny Rutherford; the red and white in combination with the number 7 featured on Alain Prost’s winning MP4/2 at the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix; and the gray color and number 59 featured on the F1 GTR that won overall at the 1995 Le Mans thanks to the efforts of Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya, and JJ Lehto.

McLaren 750S with 3-7-59 Theme

There are also a number of Easter eggs in the livery, as well as an MSO-designed Triple Crown logo that is repeated in the cabin on the headrests. A trio of QR codes are also found on the car, each of which provides a live portal to a website detailing the car.

Given the challenge of the livery, MSO will prepare only six examples of the 750S with the scheme. According to McLaren all build slots are claimed. A price tag hasn’t been revealed.

The 750S is the updated version of McLaren’s 720S supercar. The updates include revised styling, various tuning of the chassis and standard 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a bump in power from the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 from 710 hp in the 720S to 740 hp in the 750S.

Buyers looking to add a special livery to their 750S can also choose a color fade option known as Spectrum Theme that McLaren presented in August.

Related Articles