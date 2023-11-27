The final Audi TT has been built in Germany, bringing production to an end after 25 years and 662,762 vehicles.

The final car, a TTS coupe, was completed Nov. 10, according to an Instagram post on Audi’s official German account first spotted by Motor1. The car was posed for a photo with the original 1996 TT concept car, a first-generation TT convertible, and examples of the second-generation TT.

1995 Audi TT Concept

TT production began Feb. 18, 1998, about three years after the concept was first shown, and continued through three generations. The current generation debuted for the 2016 model year.

The name was taken from the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) race where historic brands NSU and DKW (both later folded into Audi) had multiple successes with their motorcycles. NSU also used the name for a sporty version of its Prinz coupe.

The original TT introduced the clean, Bauhaus-inspired styling that would be an Audi staple in the following years. TT models also debuted notable new technologies for the brand, including an electronically deployable rear spoiler, a digital gauge cluster, and OLED taillights.

2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition

In the U.S., the TT bows out with a TT Roadster Final Edition model. Production is limited to 50 examples available in Goodwood Green paint, which was last offered on the first-generation TT. That color is combined with a Palomino Brown leather interior featuring a modern interpretation of the original TT’s signature baseball glove stitch pattern. Power comes from the base 2.0-liter turbo-4, but the Final Edition gets some performance upgrades, including 0.4-inch lower suspension with magnetic dampers and summer tires.

The TT’s demise was discussed as far back as 2019. A successor isn’t out of the question, but it will be all-electric, as Audi has committed to launching only EVs starting in 2026. That would also apply to any potential successor to the R8, which also bows out after 2023.

