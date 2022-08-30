Photos of the next member in Toyota’s new BZ family of electric vehicles have surfaced on the website of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The next member is a compact sedan called the BZ3, and it’s one of the 30 EVs spanning the Toyota and Lexus brands that were previewed last December in concept form. The concept previewing the BZ3 was called the BZ SDN.

The photos, which have been reposted by Autohome, show a handsome design clearly influenced by the 2023 BZ4X compact crossover, the first member of the BZ family. Like the BZ4X, the BZ3 features a visor-like front end and character lines that appear to be formed by geometric shapes.

The interior hasn’t been shown but is expected to match the BZ4X interior, meaning a digital instrument cluster and wide, landscape-oriented infotainment screen. A yoke-style steering wheel may also be offered as an alternative to the traditional steering wheel in China, as is the case with the BZ4X.

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD

Information posted with the photos point to the BZ3 measuring approximately 186 inches in length, or a bit over an inch longer than a Tesla Model 3, and having a top speed of approximately 100 mph. Drive will come from a single electric motor at the rear axle, rated at either 181 or 240 hp. Specs for other markets will likely differ.

The platform is Toyota’s e-TNGA design, which features in the BZ4X and related Subaru Solterra and Lexus RZ models. The platform is Toyota’s first dedicated to EVs.

The BZ3 is due on sale in China in 2023. Availability in other markets is yet to be announced but if approved for U.S. sale, the BZ3 might arrive as a 2024 model.

Expect several more BZ models to be revealed in the near future. Toyota plans to have 15 zero-emission vehicles in its lineup by 2025, of which seven are confirmed to be members of the BZ family.

