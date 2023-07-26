Toyota’s icon is making a comeback.

On Wednesday, Toyota said the new Land Cruiser will make its U.S. debut on Aug. 1 at 9:20 pm ET. The debut announcement came with a new teaser image.

Toyota Land Cruiser teaser

The latest teaser image, along with the previous image released earlier in July, reveal a brick-like shape with retro flair. The front end is squared off with horizontal headlights and Toyota spelled out on the eggcrate grille. The design takes clear inspiration from the 1980s 60-series Land Cruisers, which featured quad square headlights and vertically mounted rectangular taillights.

The Land Cruiser will be twinned with the 2024 Lexus GX, including in overall proportions and shape. The GX is powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 rated at 349 hp and 478 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic and 2-speed transfer case distribute the power to all four wheels via a full-time four-wheel-drive system. An off-road-oriented Overtrail model features a locking rear differential and Toyota’s trick Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS), which hydraulically links the front and rear stabilizer bars to uncouple them effectively and provide more suspension travel. It’s probable the Land Cruiser will mirror these features, though the turbo-4 hybrid powertrain from the 2024 Tacoma pickup could find its way under the Land Cruiser’s hood to differentiate it from the GX.

The Land Cruiser will ride on Toyota’s TNGA-F body-on-frame platform. The same platform underpins the 300-Series Land Cruiser (which the U.S. doesn’t get), Lexus LX and GX SUVs, and Toyota Tundra pickup and Sequoia SUV; it will also underpin the next-generation 4Runner when it arrives.

