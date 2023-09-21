Texas-based Vigilante 4×4 has unveiled its latest Jeep restomod build, a 1975 Cherokee S with a two-tone scheme of Brittany Blue with a Glacier White stripe.

The Jeep was first stripped down to the bare metal and 3D scanned, which allowed Vigilante to design a custom chassis for it incorporating modern upgrades. The chassis had to accommodate a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 crate engine producing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. That’s the same amount of power this engine produces in Stellantis production vehicles, including the Dodge Challenger, where it gets “392” badging in reference to its displacement in cubic inches.

Vigilante also installed a high-density aluminum radiator, a brushless electric fan, and a powder-coated stainless steel fuel tank. A custom exhaust system incorporates Mopar high-flow cast iron headers and Borla stainless steel mufflers.

The V-8 is connected to a 6-speed manual transmission and a four-wheel-drive system, which churn Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles. Baer 6-piston brake calipers and a modern hydraulic brake booster provide stopping power, while newly added power steering makes maneuvering this Cherokee easier.

To maintain the 1970s feel, Vigilante chose leather upholstery with a flower pattern. A modern climate control system was installed, along with a six-speaker audio system that incorporates Bluetooth and HD radio without altering the look of the stock AM/FM/CB radio.

All Vigilante builds start at $295,000. The company focuses on Jeep models built between 1964 and 1991, including pickups trucks such as the J-Series and Gladiator as well as the Cherokee. It does everything from wild 1,000-hp builds to more historically accurate restomods.

