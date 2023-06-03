(iSeeCars) — Buying an American car has long been considered an act of patriotism, although the definition of buying American has become increasingly blurred.

There are cars with American nameplates like Buick that are manufactured overseas, while some Volkswagens and Toyotas are assembled in the United States. However, buying a domestic brand versus a foreign one can still signal a sense of pride among proud Americans, even if being made in America isn’t exclusive to American brands.

To determine which states favor domestic auto brands, iSeeCars analyzed 200,000 car sales to rank each state by their percentage share of cars with domestic nameplates.

States with the Most American Vehicles Rank State % American 1 Michigan 76.6% 2 North Dakota 69.4% 3 Wyoming 69.3% 4 South Dakota 68.6% 5 Iowa 66.6% 6 Montana 63.9% 7 Wisconsin 60.1% 8 Nebraska 59.7% 9 Kansas 58.2% 10 Alaska 56.5% 11 Indiana 56.2% 12 Arkansas 56.2% 13 Missouri 55.4% 14 West Virginia 54.9% 15 Kentucky 54.6% 16 Minnesota 54.4% 17 Ohio 53.4% 18 Idaho 53.3% 19 Maine 52.6% 20 New Mexico 52.4% 21 Oklahoma 51.7% 22 Mississippi 51.2% 23 Louisiana 50.4% 24 Illinois 47.7% 25 Texas 46.3% 26 Tennessee 45.7% 27 Alabama 45.6% 28 South Carolina 45.6% 29 New Hampshire 45.2% 30 Vermont 45.0% 31 Delaware 44.9% National Average 44.8% 32 Utah 44.7% 33 Pennsylvania 44.3% 34 Colorado 44.2% 35 North Carolina 43.1% 36 Arizona 42.8% 37 Georgia 41.9% 38 New York 40.7% 39 Rhode Island 40.5% 40 Virginia 40.4% 41 Nevada 39.9% 42 Washington 38.8% 43 Florida 37.0% 44 Oregon 36.5% 45 Maryland 35.7% 46 Massachusetts 33.5% 47 New Jersey 32.1% 48 California 31.1% 49 Connecticut 29.2% 50 Hawaii 23.7%

Michigan, home of the “Motor City” and headquarters of the Big Three automakers buys the most American vehicles, comprising 76.6 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

Of the top 10 states with the most American brand cars, seven are in the Midwest, two are in the Rocky Mountain region, and one is in the Pacific.

The state with the fewest American brand vehicles is Hawaii, a state which favors Japanese vehicles likely due to the highly diverse population.

TNine out of the 10 states with the lowest proportion of American brand cars are coastal states.

While American cars were once perceived to be inferior to their foreign rivals, today’s American vehicles have caught up to their foreign counterparts in quality and reliability. In fact, many American vehicles made our list of the longest lasting cars, and American pickups are among the most popular cars in the country. Whether you want a dependable truck, an electric vehicle with cutting-edge technology, or even a luxe SUV, there is an American vehicle to suit your needs.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 used cars from model years 2018 – 2022 sold from May 2022 through April 2023. The number of cars from American automakers was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

This article, Which States Buy the Most American Cars? originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.