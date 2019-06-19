Bad Boy Mowers

It'd be tough to separate the strength of our people from the strength of our zero-turn lawn mowers. Because as tough as our commercial and residential mowers are, they're no match for the people that design, build, bring to market and sell them as a part of the Bad Boy Mower family. We call it the strength from within. And it's why you can call it the strongest, most powerful lawn mower – with the cleanest cut – on the planet.

 Welcome To Bad Boy Country

Check out the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Zero-Turn Mower Lineup

Feature Rich and Value Packed

Mow Like a Pro

We pack more in our zero turn mowers so you can get more out of them. It doesn't matter if you choose our commercial or residential models, every Bad Boy Mower shares the same heavy-duty, last-a-lifetime construction. 

Our reputation rests on our all-steel 'heavier-duty than they have to be' cut and welded rails. And before any mower leaves our plant, we give it a spin for quality first with our 112 point factory inspection. It takes longer to build a mower like ours than to stamp one out, but it's the only way to guarantee that we won't just out-mow the competition, we'll outlast it as well.

Even under the toughest mowing conditions, a Bad Boy Mower will perform better, keep you more comfortable for longer and last for more seasons — providing an even greater value over time. It's not complicated to understand why we're the fastest growing zero turn mower company on the planet — we’re simply a better built mower.
 

 Bad Boy Mowers' Patented Swing-Away Design Access

Ground Breaking Lawn Mowers, Ground Breaking Success

From a modest 26,000 sq.ft. to more than a million, across 105 acres in a little more than 15 years is a pretty good indicator of our rise as the fastest growing zero-turn mower manufacturer on the planet.

And we’re just getting started.

By breaking ground on additional acres — for our largest building expansion to date — we’re already preparing for the next generation of innovative zero-turn mowers, accessories and options. As proud as we are of the numbers that are quickly adding up due to this success, we won’t forget that only one number matters, and it’s our commitment to keep you, our customer, number one.
 

Bad Boy Mowers Campus In Batesville, Arkansas

Bad Boy Mowers - Commercial & Residential Zero-Turn Mowers

Bad Boy Mowers At A Glance

Bad Boy Inc. began operation in 1998, with the sole purpose of producing the Bad Boy zero-turn commercial lawn mower. The Bad Boy Mowers research team started working with one goal in mind: to develop the strongest, most durable zero-turn mower available and to deliver excellent quality of cut, reliability, productivity and comfort. Bad Boy Mowers are now manufactured, assembled, and stored in multiple facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet in Batesville, Arkansas. Bad Boy Mowers has a specially equipped fleet of tractor trailer rigs that ensure the mowers arrive directly to dealers all across the country completely assembled, factory inspected and ready to mow.

