Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney James Alcala dies at 77
Comcast partners with Central Arkansas Boys and Girls Clubs to bring WiFi community spaces to students
Standoff leads to officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases surge past 15,000, more than 2,000 new cases in 24 hours
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Astros pitching a combined no-hitter through 7 innings.
Top Stories
Angels’ Sandoval has no-hitter through 8 against Twins
Olympics Latest: US women open with beach volleyball win
LEADING OFF: More All-Star starters in Chisox-Brewers set
17-year-old Nicholas Dunlap wins US Junior Amateur
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fishing with Big Sarge: 7-24-21
Big Sarge
Posted:
Jul 24, 2021 / 08:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2021 / 11:57 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Arkansas brothers separated at birth reunite after 58 years
Video
South Korean TV network apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ coverage of Olympic opening ceremony
Deputies: Vehicle theft suspect flees from authorities in Cabot, kills driver in deadly crash in Ward
Little Rock peewee football coach finds calling, impacts lives for a decade
Video
North Little Rock schools to offer outsourced virtual instruction this fall