Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Community reacts after 12-year-old is shot Friday night at Little Rock apartment complex
Video
Arkansas State Police investigating death of man in custody of Hot Springs Police.
UPDATE: Police search for shooters of Zydeco legend Chris Ardoin and 14-year-old at bike festival
Video
Protestors voice concerns outside Governor’s Mansion over the mask mandate ban as school year approaches
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Americans ousted by Canada in Olympic beach volleyball
Top Stories
Golden dash: Dressel claims 4th Olympic victory in 50 free
Olympic Latest: Aussie McKeon wins 7th medal with relay gold
LEADING OFF: Bryant set for SF debut, Tatis on injured list
Pads star Tatis on 10-day injured list with shoulder trouble
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fishing with Big Sarge: 7-31-21
Big Sarge
Posted:
Jul 31, 2021 / 08:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2021 / 06:34 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Community reacts after 12-year-old is shot Friday night at Little Rock apartment complex
Video
Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to grow, but vaccinations are on a steady climb
Update: LRPD investigating Friday night shooting on Cantrell Road, 12-year-old victim stable
Deputy: Jefferson County investigation begins after body discovered in wooded area