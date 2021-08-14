Fishing with Big Sarge: 8-14-21

CONWAY, Ark. — Central Arkansas football could be on the cusp of rewriting record books as the team enters its first season in the ASUN Conference.

In his sixth season at UCA and entering his last dance as a Bear, quarterback Breylin Smith hopes to leave his mark indefinitely at the school. The Conway native is just under 4000 yards away from breaking the program's all-time career passing record, held by now head coach Nathan Brown.