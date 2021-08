LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of Arkansans who have been fully vaccinated reached and passed 1.2 million within the last 24 hours.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans increased by 8,175 since yesterday, bringing the number up to 1,204,569. In total, 37,090 doses COVID-19 vaccine were reported in the state since yesterday.

The number of patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 went up by 17, bringing the total number to 524.