Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Researchers find 55 long-term COVID effects. These are the most common
Pine Bluff police investigating after alleged burglar dies in deadly shooting
An entire generation of Americans has no idea how easy air travel used to be
At my hospital, over 95% of COVID patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Superb Verstappen thrills home crowd to win Netherlands GP
Top Stories
No. 2 Oklahoma’s defense struggles against Tulane
Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga
Presbyterian’s Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener
Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fishing with Big Sarge: 9-4-21
Big Sarge
Posted:
Sep 4, 2021 / 08:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2021 / 03:30 PM CDT
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
Baby copperhead season prompts caution from wildlife experts
Video
Little Rock police investigating Friday night homicide on Asher Avenue
Arkansas authorities bust gas stations involved in illegal gambling scheme
Video
Pine Bluff police investigating after alleged burglar dies in deadly shooting
NLRPD continues Chili’s shooting investigation; wounded employee ‘doing OK’
Video