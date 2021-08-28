Blackened Crappie

Featured on Episode 7 (August 28, 2021)

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs (I use Old London plain bread crumbs)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, optional

1/2 tsp Alderwood Smoked Sea Salt

1/2 tsp homemade lemon pepper

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

6 eggs

1 Tbsp butter garlic

1 Tbsp onion powder

1-1/2 lbs crappie fillets

Canola/vegetable oil for frying

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oil to 375 degrees.

In a shallow bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk the eggs with the butter garlic and onion powder. Dip fillets in eggs, then coat with crumb mixture.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil and test cook with one fillet before cooking fillets in batches. Fry for 3 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily with a fork and is deep golden brown.