Crab Cakes

Sweet Smokie Joe Recipes
Featured on Episode 8 (September 4, 2021)

Ingredients:

1 lb Crab Meat

15- 20 Saltine Crackers

3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

1 Egg

1 1/2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

1/4 tsp Butter Garlic

1/2 tsp Bacon Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Paprika

3 Tbsp Red Bell Peppers, Diced

1/3 cup Green Bell Peppers

1 Tbsp Parsley, Fresh or Dried

3 – 4 dashes of your favorite Franks Hot Sauce

Butter or Oil for frying

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, crush saltine crackers. Add in crackers and crab meat together.
  2. In a separate bowl, add in the rest of the ingredients together.
  3. Combine crab meat and seasoned mixture together. Mix and form crab cakes.
  4. On a skillet or pan, add in butter and place crab cakes on medium heat. Cook until golden on both sides.

