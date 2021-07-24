Creole Fried Shrimp

Featured in Episode 2 (July 24, 2021) cooking segment

Ingredients:

1-2 lbs. XL Shrimp, deveined with tail on

3/4 cup Flour

1/4 cup Creole Kick

2 Eggs

3-4 dashes Franks Hot Sauce

1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

2 Tbsp Milk

1 tsp Black Garlic Sea Salt

Directions:

  1. Pre – Heat your Oil to 350 F. Pat dry shrimp and place in a bowl.
  2. In a separate bowl add in flour, creole kick and black garlic sea salt. Mix and set aside.
  3. In another bowl add in eggs, milk, hot sauce and cayenne and mix.
  4. Coat shrimp in dry mixture and then dip in the wet mixture and place in fryer.
  5. Fry until golden brown.

