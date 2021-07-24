Creole Fried Shrimp

Featured in Episode 2 (July 24, 2021) cooking segment
Ingredients:
1-2 lbs. XL Shrimp, deveined with tail on
3/4 cup Flour
1/4 cup Creole Kick
2 Eggs
3-4 dashes Franks Hot Sauce
1 tsp Cayenne Pepper
2 Tbsp Milk
1 tsp Black Garlic Sea Salt
Directions:
- Pre – Heat your Oil to 350 F. Pat dry shrimp and place in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl add in flour, creole kick and black garlic sea salt. Mix and set aside.
- In another bowl add in eggs, milk, hot sauce and cayenne and mix.
- Coat shrimp in dry mixture and then dip in the wet mixture and place in fryer.
- Fry until golden brown.