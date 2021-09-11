Deep-Fried Salmon Nuggets

Sweet Smokie Joe Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Featured on Episode 9 (September 11, 2021)

Ingredients:

2 – 5 lbs. Fresh Salmon Fillets

1/3 cup Yellow Cornmeal

1/3 cup All-purpose Flour

1 tsp Paprika

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Alderwood Smoked Sea Salt

1 tsp Butter Garlic

1 tsp Dried Thyme

1/2  tsp Cayenne Pepper

Yellow Mustard

Directions:

  1. Cut salmon fillets into bite sized pieces and pat dry and put in bowl. Add in mustard to coat the salmon pieces.
  2. In a bowl add in all the dry ingredients and whisk together.
  3. Coat mustard covered salmon bites in the dry ingredients.
  4. Fry until golden and crisp.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories