Grilled Lobster Tails

Ingredients:
2 – 8 Lobster Tails
2 – 4 Lemons
16 – 24 tbsp Salted Butter (2 – 3 sticks)
1/2 cup Freshly Chopped Parsley
1 tbsp Creole Kick
1 tsp Minced Garlic
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
1 tsp Chili Powder
Black Garlic Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Directions:
- In a small cast iron pan add in butter and melt. While butter melts cut lobster tails in half and season with salt and pepper.
- Once butter is melted, add in garlic, smoked paprika, creole kick and parsley.
- Brush on butter on lobster tail and place on grill. Place lemons on grill. Once lobster tails are cooked remove and add more butter and enjoy!