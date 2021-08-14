Seafood Baked Potato

Featured in Episode 5 (August 14, 2021) cooking segment
Ingredients:
2 tbsp Garlic Olive Oil
4-6 tbsp Butter
1 cup Shrimp, deveined
3-4 Cloves Garlic, minced
1/4 cup Chicken Broth
1 cup Heavy Cream
2 tsp Creole Mustard
1 tbsp Creole Kick
1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
1 tbsp Lemon Juice
1 tbsp Parsley
1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese
6 Slices of Thick Cut Bacon
Lump Crab Meat (I used Claw Meat)
4 Russet Potatoes
Flaky Salt
Directions:
- Wash and dry potatoes. Using a fork make a few holes and add into a bowl. Cover potatoes in garlic olive oil and salt and bake for an hour at 350F.
- Take potatoes out and open center up using a fork. Add in a tablespoon of butter to each potato. Set aside
- Cook bacon and chop into small pieces.
- In a skillet on medium heat add in butter. Melt and add shrimp. Cook for a few minutes.
- Remove shrimp from skillet. Add in minced garlic. Cook for a minute. Add in chicken broth, heavy cream, creole mustard and creole kick. The mixture should start to thicken up. Then add parmesan cheese and lemon juice. Last add in crab meat and parsley and mix.
- Scoop seafood mixture on top of baked potato. Top with parsley and bacon bits and enjoy!