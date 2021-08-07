Shrimp and Grits

Featured in Episode 4 (August 7, 2021) cooking segment
Ingredients (Grits):
2 cups chicken stock or broth, low sodium
2 cups whole milk
1 cup stone-ground grits
3 tbsp unsalted butter
2 cups sharp white cheddar, shredded
Ingredients (Shrimp):
½ lb thick-cut bacon
2 lbs large shrimp (15-20 count), peeled and de-veined
½ tsp red pepper flakes
½ tsp creole kick
1 large garlic clove, minced
Juice of ½ lemon
Salt and pepper to taste, Black Garlic Sea Salt
1 tsp chopped parsley
Directions:
- In a medium pot or soup pot, bring the broth and milk to a boil. Add the grits, 1 tsp Black Garlic Sea Salt, and black pepper, whisking well. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the liquid is absorbed, 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the butter, cheese, and more salt and pepper to taste. Cover until ready to serve.
- In a large cast-iron skillet, fry the bacon over medium-high heat. When crisp, remove the bacon and place on a paper towel-lined plate to remove the excess grease and oil.
- Add the shrimp and red pepper flakes and creole kick to the bacon grease in the cast iron skillet, turn the heat down to medium, and saute the shrimp, flipping them over after a minute or so, and letting the other side cook, cooking about 3 minutes total.
- Turn off heat and add minced garlic, stirring for about 30 seconds; the residual heat will cook the garlic through. The shrimp should be opaque entirely, and gently curl in. Stir in lemon juice and parsley, and season to taste.
- Divide the grits into serving bowls and top with the shrimp and chopped bits of bacon, if preferred in dish. Garnish with more chopped parsley and serve immediately.