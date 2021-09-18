Smothered Pork Chops

Featured on Episode 10 (September 18, 2021)
INGREDIENTS:
2 – 4 Pork Chops ( ½ – 1 inch thick)
1/2 cup Flour
3 slices of Bacon
1 tbsp Black Pepper
2 cups Chicken Broth
1 large White Onion (optional) roughly chopped
2 tbsp Creole Kick
1 tbsp Butter Garlic
DIRECTIONS:
- Start by seasoning your meat first with creole kick and butter garlic. A pinch of each on both sides. The rest of the seasoning will be for the flour.
- In a bowl add in flour and the rest of the seasonings.
- In a pan add in 1 inch of oil and bring temperature to 350F.
- Cover porkchops in flour and then add into oil. Cook for about 5 minutes on each side.
- In another pan add in bacon and cook until crisp. Remove bacon pieces and add onion. Sauté for a few minutes and remove.
- Add in 2 tbsp of the season flour into the bacon grease and whisk. Add in chicken broth and bring to a simmer and let it thicken up a bit.
- Add in onions to gravy mixture. Once combined then add in pork chops. Pork chops should be 145F internal temp.