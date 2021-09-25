Southern-Style Potato Salad

Sweet Smokie Joe Recipes
Featured on Episode 11 (September 25, 2021)

INGREDIENTS:

5 – 6 Russet Potatoes peeled and cut into thirds

1 Yellow Onion, diced

5 – 6 Hard Boiled Eggs, peeled

2 – 3 Celery Stalks, diced

1 – 2 cups Mayo of your choice

1 tsp – 3 tbsp Yellow Mustard

1 cup Sweet Relish

1 tsp Smoked Paprika for garnish

1 tbsp Creole Kick

Bacon Sea Salt and Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Peel and cut your potatoes and place in water so they do not turn brown.
  2. Cook your potatoes in a pot of salted water. Once cooked strain potatoes.
  3. In a bowl, add in mayo, half of the creole kick, mustard, half relish, salt and pepper and mix. Taste and add more if needed.
  4. In a large bowl, add in potatoes and dressing. Then add onions and celery.
  5. Cut boiled eggs and add to bowl and mix everything together. Enjoy

