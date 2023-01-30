Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
35°
Sign Up
Little Rock
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
State News
National News
Politics from The Hill
Talk Business & Politics
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Newsletters & Alerts
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
American Red Cross looking for more volunteers
Video
Luke Bryan announced for AMP summer concert slate
Inmates escape from Columbia County Jail
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams, dies
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Red and White Report
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Top Stories
Paolo’s diary: The Magic are figuring out what it …
Top Stories
Stanford’s Brink notches first triple-double with …
Top Stories
McIlroy overcomes Reed, wins Dubai Desert Classic …
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. …
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl
Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Outdoor News
Campus Spotlight
Military Greetings
Jobs
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Black History Month Poll
Little Rock Events