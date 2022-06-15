LITTLE ROCK, Ark – North Little Rock police have named a suspect in a June 14 shooting death. Named as a suspect is Ramondo Montray Edwards, 20, of North Little Rock. Edwards is now wanted on charges of murder in the first degree.

On Wednesday, police identified the man shot and killed as Keith Anthony Waller, 30, of El Dorado, Arkansas. The shooting took place in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive in North Little Rock, a residential area. Police were called to the shooting at 6:05 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help and encourage anyone with tips or information to call the department tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Grayson at 501-771-7149.