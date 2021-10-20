Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
North Little Rock CARES Youth Coalition looks to offer new resources to help curb youth violence
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations and Active cases continue to drop
Biden scales back $2T infrastructure plan
Live
2 Florida elementary teachers accused of stumbling into wrong house after drinking, shooting resident
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI, fined $1,000
Top Stories
Corral, Stoops spice up SEC while ‘Bama, ‘Dogs lead the pack
Rolovich lawyer calls coach’s firing ‘unjust and unlawful’
Wake’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett top AP’s midyear ACC honors
Browns’ Mayfield out with shoulder injury, Keenum starting
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Breast Cancer Awareness
Breast Cancer Awareness: Leah Sage
Video
Breast Cancer Awareness: Stephanie Jackson
Video
Breast Cancer Awareness: 4-time survivor Jodie Spears
Video