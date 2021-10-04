Breast Cancer Awareness: 4-time survivor Jodie Spears

51-year-old Jodie Spears was diagnosed with Stage II Breast Cancer in 2003, just two months after she got engaged.

In 2009, the cancer had spread to her sternum, becoming metastatic.

In 2012 the cancer came back. She tackled it with traditional chemo.

In 2016 routine scans showed that it was back again and attacked her sternum. Jodie had 12 radiation treatments and 24 weekly low dose chemo treatments.



Today she takes a daily Tykerb treatments. She says there are side effects, but nothing like the effects of traditional chemo.