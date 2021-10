Leah Sage’s grandmother has survived breast cancer twice. She tested positive for BRCA 1.

Leah’s father got tested after that. He was also positive, so Leah and her sister decided to get tested too. They both found out they were positive in 2019.

Leah decided to begin an aggressive screening regimen while she finished school, but this year, she decided to have a preventative mastectomy and reconstruction.

That lowered her chances of breast cancer down to less than 5%.