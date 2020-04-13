Yes We're Open Misc

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Parks closures during Easter weekend bring local artist work to a halt
Top Stories
Secretary of State announces temporary waiver of franchise tax late fees and interest charges
Ark. nurse who helped COVID-19 patients in New Orleans loses home to Easter storm
PHOTOS: Trees down, other damage caused by storms in Monticello Sunday evening
Jefferson Co. man dead after tree falls on home, authorities say
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
NFL, union approve virtual offseason workout program
Top Stories
AP source: Panthers make McCaffrey highest-paid running back
Mom of T-wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis
Kansas’ Devon Dotson announces he’s entering NBA draft
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Clinic challenges Arkansas banning abortions during pandemic
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Jefferson Co. man dead after tree falls on home, authorities say
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing
Closings
Closings
First Step-Malvern
Yes We're Open Misc
SweetTee’s Hair Care LLC. Online Shopping Available
Rock Solid Shredding – Open: Mon– Fri 8AM-5PM