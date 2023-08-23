LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a great time to be an art lover because UA Little Rock has some exciting events that are happening now and in the coming days.

Coming to the Windgate Center of Art and Design on the campus of UA Little Rock is Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison a husband and wife duo who have been making photographic art together for nearly 20 years.

Joli Livaudais, interim director of school of art and design says the work of the couple is both historical and alternative which is very rare and difficult to create.

“They’re best known for a process known called photo Gravier, which is a combination of photography and printmaking which was invented in the 1800s,” said Livaudais.

She adds that ParkeHarrison’s work “really challenges the idea of what a photograph can be.”

She says Robert makes images and Shana will go in and paint the negatives or the plates to create compositions that are impossible to capture in real life.

The ParkeHarrison exhibit will run from Monday, September 11 through Tuesday, October 3.

Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison will be at UA Little Rock on September 28 for a presentation on their artwork in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The following day, September 29th, the ParkeHarrison’s will hold a reception in the WCAD lobby and Cushman Gallery from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.