The tenure for UA Little Rock’s new interim dean of the College of Business, health, and human services has started for Thomas Clifton.

“I wanted to take this role because I saw an opportunity to serve the university,” Clifton said.

Clifton has been with UA Little Rock for 23 years. His previous position was the director of the school of art and design.

The College of Business, health, & human services are the largest college at UA Little Rock with eight departments and schools.

“One of the things I think is important about this college is its contact with the community. It’s built this idea of public service,” Clifton said.

With future nurses, law enforcement, businessmen and woman, etc. coming from this department, Clifton looks to enhance the community involvement to better their future.

He says he wants to make sure that when it’s time for businesses to look for somebody to hire, because of the department’s connection with public service, UA Little Rock students are the first candidates they think about.

One of the most exciting facets of Clifton’s new position is being able to see so many more students work with new technology.

He said this is an opportunity many students aren’t able to get at other universities.

“That ability to facility the technological advancements that are taking place in these units and different schools, it’s exciting,” Clifton said.

UA Little Rock will begin a national search for a permanent dean in the Fall 2023 semester.