LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of UA Little Rock students are getting national recognition by winning the Harold E. Eisenberg Foundation’s Annual Real Estate Challenge.

The five students competed with a dozen college teams from across the country.

They made their in-person presentation in April, which was a high-profile real estate development on a 3-acre waterfront property in the Chicago area.

“It was an amazing experience, but it was really nerve-racking because you had such big schools competing,” student Lamar Townsend said. “But, really had such great camaraderie here at UA Little Rock and the support of Professor Small and the team we had. Also, the business school itself is so supportive.”

The students are also set to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

They submitted their entry into the contest via Zoom on March 31, the day Little Rock was struck by a tornado. Their meeting was continually interrupted because of the storm.

The group’s entry was turned in with only eight minutes left before the deadline.