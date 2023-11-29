LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UA Little Rock will look a lot different in the near future as after nearly 100 years of existence, the walkway and library plaza are being transformed to enhance the beauty of the campus.

Leslie Hutchins, Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Management, noted that the campus would have a whole new look.

“It’s going to look a lot different through here,” Hutchins said, adding that the project will be complete in June of 2024. “All the new students coming in next fall are going to have the beautiful new project, which is amazing.”

The five-acre project will stretch from 28th Street to the south end of campus. Also, 267 new trees will be planted and will line the Trojan Way pathway.

Jacob Ray, UA Little Rock’s SGA president, noted students are really happy to see progress on the project is being made.

“I think it’s going to be amazing,” Ray said. “We know that it’s going to take a while, but think about the future. It’s going to look so much better than it did before.”

Renovations to the library plaza are where the idea of this project started, and it blossomed from there to where nearly the entire campus will see new life.

“Just the thought of what it’s going to mean for this campus is wonderful,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni Development Kristi Smith said.

An alum herself, Smith said that to be a part of this transformation is a heartfelt moment for her.

“As a freshman 30-something odd years ago, it’s just rewarding to participate in this opportunity,” she said.