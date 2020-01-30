Cash for Kindness: LR Custodian helps school, families in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On any given day, you’ll find custodian Victor Settles on the job at Meadowcliff Elementary School in Little Rock.

“He makes sure our building is ready for kids every day,” says Principal Cynthia Collins. “He cleans the classrooms, all of that, the grounds.”

Principal Collins will tell you, he does so much more than that.

“I see a child who needs a coat, and it’s not just kids,” Collins says. “It’s families, it’s staff. If he sees someone who needs some help, he’s going to help.”

So Collins nominated Mr. Settles.

On this day, Settles received a nice surprise.

“Whenever we hear about examples of people taking care of children, which they’re supposed to be the future, suppose to be our most precious resource,” says Dr. Brian McGee with Arkansas Diagnostic Center. “We can’t do anything but celebrate that.”

Arkansas Diagnostic Center hopes to prove that in the midst of chaos, there are many bright spots.

“A lot of good happening,” Settles says. “To me there is. Because I’m one of them.”

