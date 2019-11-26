Local woman who fights for victims of violent crimes honored with Cash for Kindness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each month, we focus on people who do good deed for others.

Meet a woman who goes the distance, literally, to make sure victims of violent crimes find the help they need.

Her good work has earned her $1,000 in cash.

Leslie Boone is an advocate for people working with parents of murdered children, and suicide prevention. She and her team travel the state, helping and educating as many people as possible.

“We’ll teach to anyone because we believe that everyone is working with crime victims. All of us have been impacted by crime in one way or another.”

Because her heart is so into her work, Dr. Brian McGee and the Arkansas Diagnostic Center rewarded her.

“I want to present you with a small token, $1,000 cash.” “Thank you so much, what?”

A complete surprise for Leslie.

“I’m excited. This is a wonderful gift, and thanks so much.”

“When you hear the story and you hear the work that’s being done. First off, it’s just amazing and as a community, if we’re going to declare Victory over Violence it comes in many different forms. It’s healing and that’s what she’s on the front lines doing.”

Arkansas Diagnostic Center wants to make sure Arkansans know, people like Leslie and good deeds are happening all the time.

“You don’t have to look far for inspiration and that’s what we want to highlight.”