STOP program founder honored with Cash for Kindness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local program is in the spotlight with Arkansas Diagnostic Center’s Cash for Kindness honor.

This month’s winner of $1,000 in cash is a man whose work with children spans three decades.

“Here’s the watermelon patch,” says Cleveland Ellis during a tour of his garden.

It’s part of the STOP program (Students That Officially Patrol) which he founded.

“We work with students that are from low income families,” he explains.

And while the garden teaches them how to grow and harvest food, the program itself is about much more.

Ellis has run STOP for 31 years and has placed the program in nine different schools.

“Work with their talents to improve themselves in reading, math, educational courses and fine arts,” he continues.

“You’ve been opening your heart and hands to the children of this community over 30 years. You’re an inspiration to us all. Your work’s uplifting. On behalf of me and everyone at Arkansas Diagnostic Center, I’d like to present you with one thousand dollars cash because we believe it pays to be kind,” says Dr. Brian McGee as he awards Ellis with the honor.

“I was just overwhelmed over the surprise because we don’t normally have this to happen here,” Ellis responds.

“He took the time to put himself into so many different generations, we said we have to celebrate this man for everything he’s done,” added Dr. McGee.

If you’d like to nominate a person you think deserves $1,000 for doing good deeds, click here to fill out an online application on Fox 16’s Cash for Kindness page.