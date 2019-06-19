Charlie’s Auto Paint & Body

We are proud to be one of the largest automobile repair facilities in all of central Arkansas. We stand behind what we do, as evidenced by the fact that all repairs receive a lifetime warranty. Our technicians are both I-car and ASE certified, and we serve as a direct repair facility for most insurance companies. We are also experts in auto glass repair and replacement- we’ve been in the automotive collision repair business for over 25 years. We are here to serve your needs- with excellent service and skills. Let us help you get your ride back on the road…

Lifetime warranty on all repairs

Yes, that’s right- we provide a lifetime warranty for you on all repairs that we do. This will give you peace of mind- just knowing that we stand behind our work. We’re here to help- and prove it every day with expert service and professionalism.

RV Repair Too !!!

We are experts in RV Repair- including Motor Homes, Travel Trailers and 5th wheels. We can make anything look new from a minor scratch- to major damage- Our experts can even totally repaint your rig- making it look like new with full body paint and custom striping and graphics.

Windshield need repair or replacement?

We can perform everything from chip repair to complete replacement on your auto – truck or Motor Home. Our experts have the skills and resources to install any type of auto glass you may need. We also will file your insurance claims and assist in any way you need.