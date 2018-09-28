Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders
Top Stories
Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
Be Prepared Before You Start Running
Video
Arkansans staying safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Arkansans working on the frontlines of COVID-19
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
Top Stories
Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
’64 Tokyo Olympics: A man from Hiroshima lights the cauldron
The Latest: Senior British Open golf tournament postponed
Tokyo has no ‘Plan B’ for another Olympic postponement
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
First Step-Malvern
Chesapeake
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple’s new home
Video