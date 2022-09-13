Little Rock, ARK. – Inflation has had a serious hold on our community and state. Food prices have been no exception to that. The Arkansas Food Bank has felt the struggle of higher costs.

The Arkansas Food Bank has served our community and state in thirty-three counties within Central and Southern Arkansas for nearly forty years. They serve over two hundred and seventy thousand Arkansans, ninety thousand of those being children.

The C.E.O. of the Arkansas Food Bank, Rhonda Sanders, tells us they had to do some budget changes.

“We have actually had to up our budget for what we would spend, and we’ve done that to actually put about half a million more dollars into product for them” Sanders says.

September is Hunger Action Month, and Sanders said there are many ways to help. For more information on getting involved, and lending a helping hand visit arkansasfoodbank.org