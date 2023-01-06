LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several Arkansas organizations are partnering to help alleviate food insecurity for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

The City of Little Rock, City Year Little Rock, the Clinton Presidential Center, the Little Rock School District, and Engage Arkansas are encouraging the community to join their efforts to alleviate food insecurity.

The donation drive is an initiative of Engage Arkansas’s MLK National Day of Service

The organizations will collect non-perishable food and non-food items, such as diapers, to stock the new Mabelvale Middle School food pantry Jan. 9 – 13.

Donations can be dropped off at the Clinton Presidential Center’s Sturgis Hall or City Year Little Rock’s headquarters from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. during the five-day event.

Arkansans can also drop off items on Monday, Jan. 16 during the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service at Mabelvale Middle School from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Teams from both City Year Little Rock and the Clinton Presidential Center will be at the location to fill the food pantry and work on school beautification projects.