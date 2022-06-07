LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bryant Public Schools are providing free meals through two new mobile box trucks to all kids under 18.

They began serving meals yesterday and will continue through the beginning of August.

Due to the 2,600 kids in the district that are on free or reduced meals, the mobile spots add four extra locations to be able to serve families in need.

The locations of the mobile stops include Knollwood Mobile Home Park, Dogwood Lake Apartments, Shannon Hills Park and Indian Springs Church. Other locations that families can visit are the Boys and Girls Club at Bryant and Shannon Hills locations and Hill Farm Elementary.

The Food Service Director at Bryant Public Schools, Lisa Stogsdill said, “kids can just walk here and get food as opposed to them trying to find a way to get to us”.

In previous years, they would serve around 500 meals per day during the summer. Just yesterday, the trucks alone served 100 meals.

“There are so many people who, they don’t have transportation, and they may not have gas money,” said Stogsdill.

One mother whose kid attends school, Kemberly Hernandez, said, “I am thankful and happy for them to come and see the teachers or the helpers”.

This is not the first time Hernandez has used the program and said it is helpful on the days she can’t make food for the kids.

A bag includes lunch and breakfast for the next day. Stogsdill said, “it’s why we are here… to serve our kids and make sure that basic need is met so that the other things will be better”.

Meals are served during the times of 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. based on location. Find out the specific times for each location at Bryant schools website.